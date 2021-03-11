Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.