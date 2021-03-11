Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) PT Raised to GBX 2,000

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RAT. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,628 ($21.27) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £936.46 million and a P/E ratio of 34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,777 ($23.22). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,578.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,572.36.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

