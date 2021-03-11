RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the February 11th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.73% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAVE opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.89. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.36.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

