Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $65,899.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.89 or 0.00501177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00065515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00072125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.31 or 0.00537494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00074990 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,232,140,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

