Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $10.39

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $10.39 or 0.00018318 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $117.10 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 42.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.81 or 0.00512882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00065075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00054621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00072175 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.00564988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00074413 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.