Raymond James Analysts Give SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) a C$25.00 Price Target

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) received a C$25.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNC. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.95.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$26.56 on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$27.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

