Raymond James Increases Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target to $40.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hilltop by 7.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

