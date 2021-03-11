Raymond James Raises KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target to $15.00

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

KVHI stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $247.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.81.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $25,986.87. Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 20,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $233,811.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,743 shares of company stock worth $690,215. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 154.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the third quarter worth $264,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

