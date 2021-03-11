Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Acquires 250,000 Shares of CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 250,000 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$312,500.00 ($223,214.29).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 25,015 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,992.99 ($21,423.56).

On Thursday, December 10th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 30,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.07 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,190.00 ($22,992.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.89.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. CountPlus’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

CountPlus Company Profile

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

