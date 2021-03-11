Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Decreased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,002 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after purchasing an additional 520,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,806,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,242,000 after purchasing an additional 105,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

