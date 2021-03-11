RBF Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.29 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

