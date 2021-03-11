RBF Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,463 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Entercom Communications worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 279.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

ETM stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.92. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. On average, analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

