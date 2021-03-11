RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have commented on RMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.29 million, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. Research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

