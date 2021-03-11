Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $29,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RDI opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Get Reading International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Reading International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.