Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on RC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,545,000 after purchasing an additional 621,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ready Capital by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,295,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

