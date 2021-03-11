Ready Capital (RC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

