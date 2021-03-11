RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading Up 10.8%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 1,176,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,827,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 679.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

