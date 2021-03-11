Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) EVP Marilyn J. Wasser Sells 16,923 Shares

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RLGY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.72. 2,128,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,803. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Realogy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,643,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Realogy by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 392,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Realogy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

