Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS: BVRDF) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/1/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/26/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/22/2021 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

2/11/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/27/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/21/2021 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

1/20/2021 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

1/14/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

1/14/2021 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2021 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.04. 223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601. Bureau Veritas SA has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

