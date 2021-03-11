Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Personalis (PSNL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL):

3/8/2021 – Personalis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Personalis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Personalis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Personalis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Personalis is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Personalis had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Personalis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

PSNL stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 893,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,847. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,845 shares of company stock worth $236,259. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Personalis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

