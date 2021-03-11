Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbus (EADSY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Airbus (OTCMKTS: EADSY):

3/8/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

3/4/2021 – Airbus had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/1/2021 – Airbus had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/25/2021 – Airbus had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/22/2021 – Airbus had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/22/2021 – Airbus had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/19/2021 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

2/19/2021 – Airbus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/19/2021 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/10/2021 – Airbus is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

2/2/2021 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/1/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/1/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

1/26/2021 – Airbus had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/22/2021 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

1/21/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

1/15/2021 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

1/12/2021 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

EADSY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.69. 254,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Airbus SE alerts:

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus SE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.