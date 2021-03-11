Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 801,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Recipharm AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

RCPHF remained flat at $$16.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05. Recipharm AB has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $17.41.

About Recipharm AB (publ)

Recipharm AB (publ) provides contract development and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical industry in Sweden, Italy, France, India, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing Steriles & Inhalation, Manufacturing Solids and Others, and Development and Technology.

