Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Trading Up 5.9%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 690,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 932,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

RRR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,273,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 204,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.