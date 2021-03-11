RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,166,389.31 in Stock

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $2,166,389.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE RBAC opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

