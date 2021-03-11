RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Up 5.8%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.02. 256,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 675,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several research firms recently commented on RDHL. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,688,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 9,884.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 135,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 749.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 89,676 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 55.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

