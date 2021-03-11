Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $629.00

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 629 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 623.50 ($8.15), with a volume of 63410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 618 ($8.07).

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.45 ($8.08).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 554.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 505.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

