Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

RWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

