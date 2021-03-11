Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0356 on Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $401.60 million and $95.49 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00711319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00066228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars.

