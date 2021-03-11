Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) rose 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 1,419,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,060,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

REKR has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 334,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

