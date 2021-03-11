Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $38.10 Million Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Ennis worth $38,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 105,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ennis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ennis by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,321,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EBF opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

