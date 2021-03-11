Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $38.83 Million Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 447.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $38,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after buying an additional 199,981 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

NYSE:WWE opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

