Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 359,711 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of Lumentum worth $43,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lumentum by 74.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lumentum by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

