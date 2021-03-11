Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 98,700 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.12% of Universal worth $37,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

