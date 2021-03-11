Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 638,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $44,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SJW Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SJW Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SJW Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE SJW opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

