Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Up 7.4%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $28.50. 287,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 141,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Investec cut shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

