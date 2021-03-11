Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.17 ($44.90).

Renault stock opened at €40.84 ($48.05) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.62. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

