ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

SOL stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $4,570,214.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

