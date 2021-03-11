Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Gap Up to $46.00

Renewi plc (LON:RWI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60), but opened at GBX 47.85 ($0.63). Renewi shares last traded at GBX 50.40 ($0.66), with a volume of 3,647,026 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £401.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88.

About Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

