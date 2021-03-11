Repare Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $1,178,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634 in the last 90 days.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

