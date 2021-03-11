Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Repay stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repay by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,384 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after buying an additional 1,218,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth about $28,628,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

