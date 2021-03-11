Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Life Storage, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Life Storage in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.