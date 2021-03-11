Research Analysts Offer Predictions for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.84. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 710,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 431.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 155,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,853 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

