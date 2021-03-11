Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS):

3/1/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $126.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Cadence Design Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cadence’s Q4 performance benefitted from robust adoption of its Verification and Digital & Signoff solutions’ suite along with expanding customer base. The company is well poised to gain from higher investments on emerging trends like Internet of Things (IoT), and autonomous vehicle sub-systems along with strength in semiconductor end-market. Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth. The company provided upbeat 2021 revenue guidance on strong pipeline and improving backlog despite COVID-19 related headwinds. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, increasing costs related to research & development are likely to be a drag on margins at least in the near term. Stiff competition in simulation market and significant forex volatility are other concerns.”

2/23/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $126.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Cadence Design Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,999,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,222 shares of company stock valued at $28,071,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

