Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Energy Transfer (ET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

3/1/2021 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

2/11/2021 – Energy Transfer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

1/21/2021 – Energy Transfer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

1/20/2021 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

1/12/2021 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after buying an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

