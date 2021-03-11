Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

