Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Given Sector Weight Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

RPAI stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

