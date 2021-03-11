Revain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.64 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Revain has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $5.64 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00718072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00065731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.