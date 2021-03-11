Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $50.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $46.14 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $227,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after buying an additional 1,430,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 75.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

