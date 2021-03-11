REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.95

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.95 and last traded at $114.30, with a volume of 397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.13 million, a PE ratio of 178.48 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REX. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $3,254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,294,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.