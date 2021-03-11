RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.44. RH posted earnings of $3.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.84 to $18.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.19.

RH stock traded up $26.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $467.80. 11,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,430. RH has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $524.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $488.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of RH by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RH by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

